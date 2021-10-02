Britney Spears Poses Nude to Celebrate Dad Jamie Spears' Removal as Conservator

Pop-star Britney Spears gained a historic victory over her father Jamie Spears after he was removed from the post of her conservator. Jamie was in control of Britney’s legal, medical and financial decisions since 2008, after she had suffered from a mental breakdown. A judge in Los Angeles had ruled to remove Jamie as Britney’s conservator and has also called for a hearing in November to end the conservatorship. Britney celebrated the news on Instagram by posting a series of naked pictures on Instagram. She also hilariously said that she has not photoshopped her body, and her tub has a ‘curve’ on it’s own.

She captioned the pictures, “Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody !!!! Pssss no photo edits … the tub curves."

Her fiance Sam Asghari commented, “#FreeTheNipple." She also shared a work-out video with Sam, writing, “My fiancé and I always make time to workout !!! He’s so strong just like my boys … geez (sic)."

On Wednesday, a Los Angeles judge suspended Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears from his 13-year role as the controller of the singer’s business affairs. “The current situation is not tenable. It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of Jamie Spears effective today," Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said during a court hearing.

While the judge had not made any decision on whether to terminate entirely the conservatorship that also controls the singer’s personal life. However, it was later decided that the singer would get a November date for a hearing about whether to terminate the controversial conservatorship.

Britney Spears’ lawyer had filed a supplemental motion in the case regarding her father’s conservatorship over the American pop singer. In the supplemental motion, the singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, had asked the court for the immediate suspension of Jamie Spears no later than this week’s hearing on September 29.

