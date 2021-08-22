Britney Spears Reminds Fans of Accomplishments Before Conservatorship with This Reel

Britney Spears, the sensational singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress, recently posted a reel on her Instagram account. The reel is a collection of her various concerts, music videos, and public appearances, including one with the legendary Michael Jackson, and shots of her fans going gaga over the sight of their favourite artist. The reel includes a performance she did for an ABC special in 2003, followed by a snippet of her performing on Walk This Way; with Aerosmith and her performance in Madison Square Garden with Michael Jackson on The Way You Make Me Feel.

Britney, in the caption, wrote, “I may now dance in my living room, but I sure as hell know who I am.” She further added, “Most of these accomplishments were from BEFORE the conservatorship. Enough Said! Mic Drop!” The reel aimed to remind the world of her accomplishments before she was caged in a legal agreement.

Since being posted, the reel has garnered over 6 million views with roughly 800,000 likes and 33,000 comments. Britney is getting a tremendous amount of love and support on her post from her friends and followers. Sam Asghari, Britney’s boyfriend, who also featured in her music video of her hit number ‘Slumber Party’ in 2016, wrote, “All of them! All of them!” One fan wrote, “You don’t need the conservatorship to be the queen that you are.” “Take back your power! Take back your life,” wrote another.

Britney has around 33.4 million followers and is a regular on Instagram. She keeps posting videos of her dancing and living her “controlled” life on her account. She posted another reel of her spinning, holding a flower, establishing her fantastic dance skills.

Britney Spears has been the talk of the town ever since she was a teenager. A decade ago, she made headlines following her alleged breakdown in 2007 when she appeared in public with a shaved head which led to her conservatorship. Her conservatorship also stirred a fierce movement, ‘#FreeBritney,’ which saw a plethora of her fans coming on roads demanding an end to Britney’s conservatorship.

Not just fans but a lot of celebrities have broken their silence on the issue and have publicly demanded an end to the legal agreement, exclaiming “Free Britney.” Many conspiracies have also surfaced where fans have noticed small clues and hints in her social media posts that point at the fact she is asking for help.

