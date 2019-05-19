Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Britney Spears Says 'Of Course' She Will Perform Again, Amid Retirement Rumours

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Britney Spears' manager Larry Rudolph had hinted that Britney Spears may never perform again.

IANS

Updated:May 19, 2019, 4:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Britney Spears Says 'Of Course' She Will Perform Again, Amid Retirement Rumours
A file photo of Britney Spears.
Loading...
Singer Britney Spears says "of course" she will perform again as she and beau Sam Asghari go shopping.

Britney recently spent a month at a mental health treatment facility, months after she cancelled a Las Vegas residency following a health emergency suffered by her father and conservator, Jamie Spears.

Earlier this week, her manager Larry Rudolph told TMZ, "I don't want her to work again 'till she's ready, physically, mentally and passionately. If that time never comes again it will never come again."

His comments sparked alarm among Britney's fans.

On Friday afternoon, Britney and Asghari went on a shopping trip here. Paparazzi descended upon the couple, who were accompanied by a bodyguard. Britney appeared in high spirits, reports eonline.com.

"Britney, a lot of people don't think you're going to perform again," one photographer told her, as seen in a video. "Aw," she replied.

"Are we gonna see you perform again, Brit?" he continued.

"Of course," she said with a smile.

She also said she wanted to tell her fans, "I love you guys".

Amid her turmoil, there has been growing concern among fans over Britney's mental health and many calls to end her father's conservatorship, which a judge signed off on 11 years ago, after the singer's public meltdown.

Many of her supporters are calling to let her get back control of her financial and medical affairs, in other words, "#FreeBritney".

Last week, Britney, her father and her mother Lynne Spears appeared at a court to discuss her conservatorship. A judge then ordered a court investigator's report on it, due in September.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram