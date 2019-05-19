English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Britney Spears Says 'Of Course' She Will Perform Again, Amid Retirement Rumours
In an interview with an entertainment portal, Britney Spears' manager Larry Rudolph had hinted that Britney Spears may never perform again.
A file photo of Britney Spears.
Loading...
Singer Britney Spears says "of course" she will perform again as she and beau Sam Asghari go shopping.
Britney recently spent a month at a mental health treatment facility, months after she cancelled a Las Vegas residency following a health emergency suffered by her father and conservator, Jamie Spears.
Earlier this week, her manager Larry Rudolph told TMZ, "I don't want her to work again 'till she's ready, physically, mentally and passionately. If that time never comes again it will never come again."
His comments sparked alarm among Britney's fans.
On Friday afternoon, Britney and Asghari went on a shopping trip here. Paparazzi descended upon the couple, who were accompanied by a bodyguard. Britney appeared in high spirits, reports eonline.com.
"Britney, a lot of people don't think you're going to perform again," one photographer told her, as seen in a video. "Aw," she replied.
"Are we gonna see you perform again, Brit?" he continued.
"Of course," she said with a smile.
She also said she wanted to tell her fans, "I love you guys".
Amid her turmoil, there has been growing concern among fans over Britney's mental health and many calls to end her father's conservatorship, which a judge signed off on 11 years ago, after the singer's public meltdown.
Many of her supporters are calling to let her get back control of her financial and medical affairs, in other words, "#FreeBritney".
Last week, Britney, her father and her mother Lynne Spears appeared at a court to discuss her conservatorship. A judge then ordered a court investigator's report on it, due in September.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Britney recently spent a month at a mental health treatment facility, months after she cancelled a Las Vegas residency following a health emergency suffered by her father and conservator, Jamie Spears.
Earlier this week, her manager Larry Rudolph told TMZ, "I don't want her to work again 'till she's ready, physically, mentally and passionately. If that time never comes again it will never come again."
His comments sparked alarm among Britney's fans.
On Friday afternoon, Britney and Asghari went on a shopping trip here. Paparazzi descended upon the couple, who were accompanied by a bodyguard. Britney appeared in high spirits, reports eonline.com.
"Britney, a lot of people don't think you're going to perform again," one photographer told her, as seen in a video. "Aw," she replied.
"Are we gonna see you perform again, Brit?" he continued.
"Of course," she said with a smile.
She also said she wanted to tell her fans, "I love you guys".
Amid her turmoil, there has been growing concern among fans over Britney's mental health and many calls to end her father's conservatorship, which a judge signed off on 11 years ago, after the singer's public meltdown.
Many of her supporters are calling to let her get back control of her financial and medical affairs, in other words, "#FreeBritney".
Last week, Britney, her father and her mother Lynne Spears appeared at a court to discuss her conservatorship. A judge then ordered a court investigator's report on it, due in September.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 Images Leaked Ahead of Launch
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Was Keen to Play World Cup, But Felt Cornered: De Villiers
- Kangana Ranaut's Floral Dress at Cannes can be Your Go To Outfit this Summer
- We Send Each Other Messages on WhatsApp Group on June 25: 1983 WC-Winning Member Valson
- Bose Soundbar 500 Review: Forget Every Other Premium Soundbar, Just Buy This One
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results