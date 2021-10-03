Britney Spears Says She Has 'Lot of Healing to Do' Post Dad Jamie Spears' Removal as Conservator

Pop-star Britney Spears has a big reason to celebrate as her father Jamie Spears was officially removed as her conservator on Wednesday. Jamie was in control of Britney’s legal, medical and financial decisions since 2008, after she had suffered from a mental breakdown. A judge in Los Angeles had ruled to remove Jamie as Britney’s conservator and has also called for a hearing in November to end the conservatorship. The pop-star recently took to Instagram to share a post where she wrote that she still has to undergo a lot of healing from the abuse she faced during the conservatorship.

She shared a picture of a tree and wrote, “Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do !!! Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it’s ok to slow down and breathe !!!!! Only through self love I can pray … love … and support others in return !!!! (sic)"

Apart from this, Britney is also celebrating her recent engagement with long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari. The pop-star had shared a video of herself showing off her massive ‘Lioness’ engraved ring.

She also recently posed nude to celebrate Jamie’s removal as her conservator. She wrote, " “Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody !!!! Pssss no photo edits … the tub curves."

On September 29, a Los Angeles judge suspended Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears from his 13-year role as the controller of the singer’s business affairs. “The current situation is not tenable. It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of Jamie Spears effective today," Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said during a court hearing.

While the judge had not made any decision on whether to terminate entirely the conservatorship that also controls the singer’s personal life. However, it was later decided that the singer would get a November date for a hearing about whether to terminate the controversial conservatorship.

