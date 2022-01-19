Britney Spears Says She Should Have 'Slapped' Sister Jamie Lynn And Mom 'Right Across Faces'

American pop star Britney Spears has been spilling beans about her family members ever since her controversial conservatorship ended last year. The 40-year-old pop star opened up about her split from singer and actor Justin Timberlake in 2002. In her recent Instagram post, Britney came for her sister Jamie Lynn Spears who is currently promoting her memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

Countering several claims made by her sister, Britney shared her side of the story in a recent Instagram post where she wrote, “I flew home to Jamie Lynn on the couch watching her TV shows right after Justin and I broke up. I was a ghost there." The singer mentioned that she had worked her whole life and did not know how to be served by her mother. However, when she arrived at home, she saw Jamie"sit there and get served the chocolate milkshakes with the perfectly crushed ice with the secret chunky sugar.” She also lambasted her mother Lynne Spears for not being supportive to her in the wake of her breakup with Justin Timberlake.

Britney narrates the incident from 2002 when Jamie was just 12 and landed a role in a Nickelodeon show. The caption mentions that at the age of 12, Jamie was indulging in television for hours and used to go out and lay on a raft at the pool. Britney said that she was in “shock" because she never had that kind of comfort. “Justin’s family was all I knew for many years. Things were different now and Jamie Lynn had a new Nickelodeon show. All I remember saying was, ‘Damn! How the hell does a 12-year-old land a Nickelodeon show?’,” read the caption.

Britney tried to shed light on the different treatment she and her sister received, the pop icon has accused Jamie of profiting off from her success ever since she was 12. The caption ended with Britney’s honest opinion as she wrote, “And I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done, slapped you and Mamma right across your f**king faces.”

The pop icon’s latest post comes in response to a post by Jamie Lynn in which she claims that her upcoming book is not about her older sister and also dismisses Britney’s posts as “vague and accusatory.”

