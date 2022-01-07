Britney Spears Posts Nude Photos On Instagram, Says "Free Woman Energy Has Never Felt Better"

Britney Spears recently shared a series of nude mirror selfies of herself on Instagram. In the pictures, Britney Spears is seen posing naked in front of a mirror while flaunting her long, blonde hair. She has covered up her modesty with a heart and flower emoji and is seen wearing white plain knee-length socks and a choker.

“Free woman energy has never felt better,” the caption of the post read. The photos, shared on Thursday (6 January) have garnered over 1.7 million likes on Instagram. She has disabled comments on the post, as she has previously stated that she finds a lot of comments to be hateful.

Let us tell you that, Britney’s post’s caption seems to point to the termination of her conservatorship under which her father Jamie Spears had control over all of Britney’s legal, medical and financial decisions since 2008. For the unversed, in November 2020, Britney was freed from her nearly 14-year-long conservatorship as it came to an end when Judge Brenda J Penny ruled out that “it is no longer needed.”

Over the past few years, Britney was fighting in court to end her conservatorship and she had received persistent overwhelming support from her fans all over the world as the case made headlines everywhere. At the time when the case was fought in a Los Angeles court, ‘Free Britney’ hashtag was trending on social media platforms.

Britney last week once again came into the limelight when she unfollowed her sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram. Amid the dispute with her father, Britney had alleged that her sister was not supporting or helping her when she was under alleged conservatorship.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.