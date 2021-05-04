Britney Spears Slams 'Hypocritical' Documentaries on Her That Focused on 'Traumatising Times'

With the release of another documentary on her life, Britney Spears has lambasted all the documentaries that only focused on the ‘traumatizing time’ of her life ahead of conservatorship lawsuit in June. She called them ‘hypocritical’ as they only highlighted her battle against her father, Jamie Spears', role as her conservator.

Posting a video of herself happily dancing to the music on Instagram, the pop star penned a long note along with it. Through the post, Britney seems to slam the recently released documentaries New York Times documentary ‘Framing Britney Spears’ and the BBC's ‘The Battle For Britney: Fans, Cash And A Conservatorship’. Both the releases delineated Britney’s mental health issues that ultimately led to her father Jamie obtaining control of her person and estate in a conservatorship 13 years ago as well as the media frenzy surrounding her public breakdown.

"2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS !!!! So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life," Britney began her note.

She wrote that these documentaries are so hypocritical that they criticize the media and then do the same thing. She continued that although she had faced tough times in her life, she has also had way more amazing times too but media doesn’t show that as the world is more interested in the negative.

She went on to state, “…isn't this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE ???? Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ???? I mean DAMN.”

The singer also addressed the claims of her former makeup artist Billy Brasfield who had earlier said that Britney doesn’t run her own social media. The pop star said that she doesn’t talk to Billy. She clearly and boldly wrote, “This is my Instagram !!!!”

Meanwhile, the singer is hopeful of embarking upon many trips in the summer. "I'm looking forward to taking this summer and I can't wait to dance in different studios," she added.

The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship was released on BBC on Saturday and is set to premiere on BBC 2 in two weeks.

