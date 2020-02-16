Britney Spears Spotted Wearing Medical Boot

Singer Britney Spears was recently seen wearing medical boot just days after her former co-star Taryn Manning wrote a cryptic post about being "worried" for her.

Spears, who flaunted her fit figure in a red crop top and white shorts, was wearing a medical boot on her left foot while on her way to a tanning salon in Los Angeles, reports thesun.co.uk.

This comes just days after Manning expressed her concern for Britney, with whom she starred in "Crossroads" in 2002.

Manning captioned a photo with Spears and Zoe Saldana on Instagram: "Not trying to get likes I could care less. I am worried about my friend and co-star. Too many times we let one go a-stray and never bother to poke our heads around. 'Not my chair, not my problem'."

She then apologised for her comments after receiving backlash from followers.

She wrote: "First off, my apologies to Britney. I had no media agenda. Never was I seeking attention, nor press via Britney. The reason why I posted was because many fans of her contact me daily BEGGING me to do something.

"I used to not respond. Then, I started to ask for proof of these allegations they presented. Finally, I posted because it was eating away at me for months. What if there is something wrong? I wanted my post to be about the forgotten ones, hence the sentiment. I did not expect the amount of hate in my inbox though, and I don't need it in my life, people can be cruel."

"I like Britney, we had a blast at that time, and I want her happy like any decent human would want for another. The Christian in me sees the Christian in her. You are so very loved."

Spears' fans first became concerned when she cancelled her Las Vegas residency in January 2019 after her father became ill.

In April 2019, Spears, who is dating personal trainer Sam Asghari, entered rehab for a month.

