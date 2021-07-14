Britney Spears to Head Back to Court For High-stakes Hearing About Conservatorship: Report

Pop-star Britney Spears’ highly controversial Conservatorship, which started in 2008 has undergone turmoil after the singer’s impassioned speech in front of a judge last month. On June 23, Britney spoke out publicly against the conservatorship for first time, detailing the alleged abuse she has undergone in the hands of her conservator, father Jamie Spears, and other legal members handling her health and financial estate.

Now, according to reports Britney might head to court again on Wednesday, for a ‘high-stakes’ hearing which might change the course of her conservatorship. The question put forward during the hearing will be whether or not Britney gets to choose her own lawyer. Her court-appointed lawyer Samuel D Ingham, who recently asked to resign, faced scrutiny after Britney told the judge that she was unaware that she had the option to file a petition terminating her Conservatorship. It has been reported that Ingham was told by the pop-star that she wanted the Conservatorship to end but no legal action was taken by the advocate.

Britney’s hearing is scheduled at 1.30 PM Pacific Standard Time (2 AM Indian Standard Time) in Los Angeles. It is unclear if the pop-star herself will appear in front of the court. It has also been reported in The Guardian that Britney has been in talks with Mathew Rosengart, a Hollywood lawyer and former federal prosecutor who will also be attending the hearing to be able to represent her.

In her speech last month, Britney detailed the alleged abuse she has been facing in her 13-year-long conservatorship. Britney said that she was forced to work while she was sick, and also revealed that an IUD has been planted in her body, which she is not permitted to remove.

An excerpt from her 23-minute-long speech read, “I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years and it’s enough,” she said. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have an I[U]D inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby, but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children."

She also added, “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. Basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life. I’ve worked my whole life. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody."

Ever since her speech, her lawyer has stepped down. Her long-time manager Larry Rudolph wrote in a letter that he is resigning as Britney is considering her retirement, if the conservatorship still continues. Bessemer Trust, the group that oversees her finances along with Jamie Spears, has also stepped down from their post as Britney’s co-conservators.

