Britney Spears To Tie The Knot With Longtime Boyfriend Sam Asghari On Thursday? Here's What We Know

Wedding bells are ringing for Britney Spears and her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari! Yes, you read that right. If a report by People Magazine is anything to go by, the Criminal singer will get married in Los Angeles on Thursday. The event will be a fairly intimate wedding attended by around 60 guests of those in the couple’s close circle.

For those willing to know about the bride’s attire, Britney will don a dress by famed fashion house Versace, insiders say.

Their nuptials come nearly nine months after the couple announced their engagement. TMZ was the first to report about their wedding date.

As for their relationship’s timeline, Britney and Sam were first romantically linked after they met on the set of the singer’s ‘Slumber Party’ music video in 2016. They took nearly “five months” to reconnect after her video shoot, Spears said in a radio interview in 2017.

During the interview, Britney recalled about digging up his phone number, “I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him.He’s just a really fun, funny person.”

In another interview with GQ in June, Sam expressed his thoughts about Britney. He said, “It was the humbleness that attracted me. She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul.”

Ever since then, the pair have shared sweet moments of their relationship on social media, posting cute videos and photos from their various outings including a trip to Las Vegas for Asghari’s birthday in March.

Last Month, Spears dropped a hint about her wedding in a post on Instagram, as she shared a snap of her veil. In an Instagram Story that same month, Asghari also revealed that “the big day has been set,” though they are keeping it under wraps until after they’ve tied the knot.

Talking about the proposal, Sam popped the question with a 4-carat round-cut diamond ring designed by Forever Diamonds NY’s jeweller Roman Malayev. The stone was set on a platinum cathedral setting around a plain silver band.

Asghari has since said he didn’t want anything “super big and super celebrity.”

“I want it to represent something. I want it to come from my heart and I want it to go to someone that wasn’t a big jeweller. It was a big company but it was a company that was willing to do it the way that I wanted it. So I designed a really beautiful ring. It’s a princess cut, for a real-life princess,” Asghari told GQ of the rock.He kept the proposal a surprise, not telling anyone his proposal plan in advance. “I didn’t want anybody to know and anybody to interfere in any way whatsoever so it was between me and her,” he said, adding that Spears was shocked when he got down on one knee.

For those unaware, Spears shares two sons 16-year-old Sean Preston, and 15-year-old Jayden James, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

