Britney Spears Celebrates Turning 40; Watch Her Top 5 Music Videos

American pop singer Britney Spears who recently came out of her 13-year-long conservatorship, turned 40 on Thursday. Britney rose to fame with her teen-pop genre of music in the 1990s. Britney began singing and dancing when she was two and was soon competing in talent shows. The McComb, Mississippi-born artist then joined The All New Mickey Mouse Club, joining an ensemble of Mouseketeers that included future pop stars Justin Timberlake, and Christina Aguilera.

Ever since she emerged as a teen-pop sensation, Britney became the subject of intense media scrutiny which affected her mental health. In 2008, Britney was placed under a court-ordered conservatorship, which only ended earlier this month.

The singer celebrated her 40th birthday by posting reels and photos with her fiancé on her Instagram account.

As the singer celebrates her 40th birthday, we take a look at some of her generation-defining hits:

Baby One More Time

Britney released her first single …Baby One More Time in 1999. Britney plays a schoolgirl in this video as she dances to the hip beats of the teen-pop genre song. The song went on to redefine pop songs especially at a time when Backstreet Boys and NSYNC were ruling the charts.

https://youtu.be/C-u5WLJ9Yk4

Oops!…I Did It Again

Another chart-topping song Oops!…I Did It Again, was released by Britney in 2000. The song talks about the frugality of romantic relationships and how Britney is just here for fun and some amazing music. The song and the album were a mammoth success, which sold over 10 million copies.

https://youtu.be/CduA0TULnow

Toxic

The intro of the song is inspired by music used in Indian films as many listeners from the country may have guessed. However, it was Britney and her team’s creative western fusion to the music that made the song all the more an earworm. Toxic was part of Britney’s 2003 album In The Zone, which sold nearly three million copies.

https://youtu.be/LOZuxwVk7TU

Gimme More

Giving the generation her epic introduction It’s Britney, b**ch! The singer delivered one of the most brilliant opening lines in the history of pop music. Taken from one of the 21st century’s defining records, Spears’ fifth album Blackout. Gimme More is a bleary-eyed dance number.

https://youtu.be/elueA2rofoo

Stronger

Part of her 2000 album Oops!…I Did It Again, Stronger is where Britney claims her autonomy. As the lines of the song go My loneliness ain’t killing me no more, I’m stronger than yesterday. The song is self-empowering and something members of the Free Britney Movement would be proud to hum.

https://youtu.be/AJWtLf4-WWs

Wishing Britney a happy birthday!

