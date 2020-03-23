English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Broadway Star Ruthie Ann Miles Announces Her Pregnancy

Broadway Star Ruthie Ann Miles Announces Her Pregnancy

The news comes two years after Miles and her four-year-old daughter Abigail were struck by a driver crossing a street in Brooklyn.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 23, 2020, 3:08 PM IST
Share this:

Tony-winning actor Ruthie Ann Miles has revealed that she and her husband, Jonathan Blumenstein, are expecting a baby.

The news comes two years after Miles and her four-year-old daughter Abigail were struck by a driver crossing a street in Brooklyn. Abigail was killed in the crash, while Miles lost her unborn child from complications two months later.

The 36-year-old actor shared the news in a short statement on social media.

"We'd like to announce our very happy news: We are expecting another child this spring. Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, doused us with Love, encouraged us, let us be & grieve these two years....and now rejoice with us in this new life."

"We know Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters & are loving watching their family grow," Miles posted.

View this post on Instagram

Announcing our very happy news :)

A post shared by Ruthie Ann Miles (@ruthieannmiles) on

The actor is best known for starring in Broadway production The King and I, for which she won a Tony award in 2015.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story