Broken But Beautiful 3 Review: Sidharth Shukla Steals the Show With His Irresistible Charm

Broken But Beautiful Season 3

Director: Priyanka Ghose

Cast: Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee, Ehan Bhatt

Sidharth Shukla may have returned to acting after three years with his web debut Broken But Beautiful season 3 but it seems the long wait has turned out to be the perfect treat for his die-hard fans who were eagerly waiting for the actor’s new project after Bigg Boss 13. Broken But Beautiful 3 tells the story of a theatre’s angry young man, Agastya Rao, played by Sidharth, who hates nepotism and can’t stand the sight of commercial cinema. Agastya knows he is gifted and that the world is too “mediocre" to deserve him. No wonder Agastya has been staring longingly at subway tracks. His ever-angsty personality and unexplained narcissism pretty much leave him with no option but to struggle.

But then enters Rumi Desai, played by Sonia Rathee, who turns Agastya’s life upside down. They meet, they kiss, they fall in love, they fall out of love, and the cycle goes on till the very end of the final episode. Rumi is an unapologetic and unabashed modern woman who is not afraid of showing people their right place. She is entitled, stubborn, and madly in love with his childhood friend Ishaan (Ehan Bhatt). But like they say it’s not always what it looks like. The only thing that’s missing from her life is acceptance and love. Rumi’s pain speaks directly to Agastya’s own crisis and the duo decides to work with each other on a play.

Go ahead, finish the script yourself Agastya will make Rumi a star and they will fall in love. Happy ending. Well, not exactly. Ekta Kapoor’s latest story of random broken hearts brought together by hopelessly romantic music from Amaal Malik may not have the charm of Broken But Beautiful season one and two but it does a surprisingly decent job at depicting complicated love lives in the modern age. It’s a different thing that it never really digs deep into the problem and deals with it only on the surface level. Sidharth Shukla, who has mostly played goody-two-shoes characters on the small screen, is revelatory as Agastya Rao and comfortably portrays the character evolve from a problematic “Kabir Singh" to a self-aware and respectful artiste. However, his character would have been even more interesting if the writers had explored Agastya’s background story a little more. We never understand Agastya beyond his anger.

Sonia Rathee appears under-prepared for a role that requires a certain kind of conviction, energy, and nuance. She has a pleasing presence but that’s more or less about it. Her character fails to leave a lasting impression. However, Saloni Khanna, who plays the role of Rumi’s step-sister Maira in the show, and Jahnavi Dhanrajgir, who essays the role of Sakshi, come across as honest and likeable, but unfortunately, don’t get much screen time to showcase their talent. Additionally, Ehan Bhatt as Ishaan does justice to his role.

The major hurdle to connecting with Broken But Beautiful season 3 is that the characters have the depth of a thimble. The show inadvertently showcases the limits of what a decent actor can do with the below-average material. The show mostly tries to hold the audience’s attention with Armaan Malik’s soulful voice in Kya Kiya Hain Tune and Sidharth Shukla’s infectious charm as a shortcut to character development and a solid script. In Broken But Beautiful 3, love is vacuum-sealed from the real dynamics that shape our lives.

Rating: 2.5/5

