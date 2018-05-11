Brooklyn 99 Canceled by Fox; Celebrity Fans Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Hamill Call For Its Renewal

RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE

Oh NOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!! 😩😭😫😢 I'm SO not ready to say #ByeBye99. Be forewarned @FOXTV-when networks dump shows I love, I'm known for holding grudges a long, L-O-N-G time. I'm still mad @CBS didn't renew #SquarePegs! 😡#EverythingILikeGetsCancelled https://t.co/NEry6Hrpng — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 10, 2018

It's time to say goodbye to your favourite New York precinct. Fox has finally decided to cancel Brooklyn 99 after season five and the news has left the fans devastated. The show has been canceled by the network as it makes space for a whole new bunch of new shows for the fall TV season.The network has also cancelled The Mick and Will Forte's The Last Man on Earth. Fox will announce its new fall lineup next week.The show starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher is one of the most critically loved cop comedy known for dealing with serious topics with a comic side. Brooklyn 99 hit the 100th-episode milestone earlier this season, and it has served as the second-longest-running live-action Fox comedy, behind New Girl.The progressive show has been applauded for its diverse cast, picking up on topics like racial profiling, corruption, sexuality and even the shooting situations in the USA. Thus the cancellation comes as a heartbreak for many, including Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Star War's Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamil.With such strong voice in favour of a renewal, there is a chance that Brooklyn could wind up in the hands of another network or a streaming service, similar to that of The Mindy Project which moved from Fox to Hulu.The show has had its share of award fame by winning a Golden Globe for best comedy series in 2014 with Andy picking up Best Actor in comedy trophy the same year. It has been nominated again several times after that.Created by Dan Goor and Parks and Recreation overlord Michael Schur, Brooklyn Nine-Nine also stars Chelsea Peretti, Joe Lo Truglio, Terry Crews, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller.