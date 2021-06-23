Brooklyn 99 to Money Heist, 8 Popular TV Shows That are Ending in 2021

Every good thing comes to an end, and that includes our favourite shows that we thought would go on forever. 2021 is especially a hard year for TV audiences, as many popular and critically acclaimed shows will grace our OTT and TV screens for the last time.

From watching the beloved members of the 99th Precinct in Brooklyn engage in shenanigans for the last time to following Tommy Shelby as he stands up against his biggest enemy yet, here are the shows we will say goodbye to, this year.

Brooklyn 99

Detective Jake Peralta and the officers of the 99th Precinct in Brooklyn, New York, made fans happy with their wholesome lives and sleek police work. They also never shied away from using comedy to talk about important issues such as racial profiling, sexual harrasment, mass shootings among others. Brooklyn 99 was a comfort show to many and creator Dan Goor broke hearts when he announced that the show’s 8th season will be its last. Brooklyn 99 has also been co-created by The Office, Parks and Recreation and The Good Place fame Michael Schur.

Grace and Frankie

Netflix’s Grace and Frankie starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will be the streaming service’s longest running show when its seventh season will premiere later this year. A heartwarming show about two different women who bond because husbands are having an affair with each other, Grace and Frankie has a major fan-base who love to watch Fonda and Tomlin’s chemistry on screen. The last season was delayed due to Covid-19 but is currently under production.

Atypical

Atypical is one of Netflix’s most beloved shows that explored the life of a teenage boy on the autism spectrum and how he navigates life and romance. The show has also been hailed for its authentic representation of the LGBTQ community. The heartwarming show will be ending with its fourth season in 2021, after the last season faced delays due to Covid-19 crisis.

Supergirl

The Mellisa Benoist-starrer Supergirl, a show about Superman’s biological cousin, is ending this year. The 6th and last season premiered on March 31 and the 20th and final episode will be released in November. The show has been a big hit amid DC fans and the character has often appeared in crossovers with Flash and Arrow. Supergirl was also touted as revolutionary as it was a female-led show that focused on a female superhero. Hence it will be missed.

Dead To Me

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini’s Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated show will end after a third season. Also starring James Marsden, the show deals with the two women trying to get away with murder. The show has a niche fan-base that enjoys the show’s dark comedy. After two years of watching Jen and Judy develop an unlikely friendship over their past, the third season will likely see them reaching the end of their rope.

Lucifer

We will be seeing the last of our favourite fallen Angel Lucifer in 2021. The show, which got delayed due to Covid-19 is currently on its fifth season. However, the last season is expected to be out by the end of this year on the streaming service Netflix. The show is quite popular as lead actor Tom Ellis’ charm and antics have managed to captivate a lot of people.

Money Heist

The Professor will be leading his team of outlaws for the last time in Money Heist season 6. Starring Alvaro Morte and Ursula Corbero, Money Heist or La casa de papel is a hugely popular Spanish series that streams on Netflix. The show boasts of a huge fan-base, especially in India, who are heartbroken at the prospect of saying Ciao to their favourite show.

Peaky Blinders

Cillian Murphy’s critically acclaimed crime drama Peaky Blinders will be ending after six seasons. While the show was originally supposed to have an additional season, showrunner Steven Knight revealed that the story will continue in a different format. While we don’t know if there will be a Peaky Blinders movie or spin-off series, it is still sad to say goodbye to Tommy Shelby and his notorious gang.

