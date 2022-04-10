Brooklyn Beckham-Nicola Peltz Marry In Jewish Ceremony; Prince William, Kate Turn Down Wedding Invite?

Congratulations are in order for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are now husband and wife! The couple, who have been engaged since 2020, tied the knot on Saturday in a Jewish ceremony, People reported. The international publication revealed that the wedding ceremony was honour Nicola’s heritage. The actress is the daughter of Jewish businessman Nelson Peltz. The wedding was a star-studded affair with several celebrity friends of the couple and their parents present at the event.

While the couple is yet to share pictures from the wedding ceremony, DailyMail.com shared pictures taken from outside the $ 103million Palm Beach wedding venue, showing a glimpse of the black-tie affair. The wedding was reportedly hosted at Nicola’s family estate. Present at the wedding were the couple’s respective parents — Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, and Nicola’s businessman father Nelson and model mother Claudia Heffner.

It is also reported that Mel C, Serena and Venus Williams, Marc Anthony, Jordana Brewster, Gordon Ramsay, and Eva Longoria were present at the ceremony. DailyMail.com added that there seemed to be six groomsmen and six maids of honour who joined them at the ceremony. While Brooklyn’s brothers Romeo and Cruz were among the groomsmen, his 10-year-old sister Harper was among the bridesmaids.

While pictures from the ceremony are eagerly awaited, Daily Mirror UK claims that David and Victoria’s royal friends, Prince William and Kate Middleton were also extended an invite for the ceremony but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turned down the invite.

A source close to the Beckhams told the publication that David and Victoria, who attended Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s weddings, wrote to William and Kate, inviting them and their family to the wedding. “William replied wishing them a great deal of joy but they are unable to attend,” the source claimed. The source added that security was one of the factors that William and Kate decided to decline the invite.

On the other hand, the Beckhams did not even invite Meghan and Harry, the report claimed.

Victoria is believed to be close friends with Meghan, with the former Duchess of Sussex often spotted wearing clothes from Victoria’s label. On the other hand, David had previously called Harry his ‘great friend’ and said he was proud of him following his marriage with the former Suits star and their baby Archie’s birth.

As for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, the couple shares an age difference of five years. While the actress is 27, the aspiring chef is 23. Following their Saturday afternoon wedding, the couple hosted a reception for their guests later that evening.

