Brooklyn Nine-Nine Actor Melissa Fumero Welcomes Second Child Axel
"Welcome to the world, Axel. You have made Valentine's Day my new favorite holiday," Melissa, 37, captioned the black-and-white picture of her son on social media.
Melissa Fumero (L)
Actors Melissa and David Fumero have become proud parents to their second child, Axel.
The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star, who gave birth to the little one on Friday, took to Instagram over the weekend to share the news.
"Welcome to the world, Axel. You have made Valentine's Day my new favorite holiday!" Melissa, 37, captioned the black-and-white picture of their son.
The actor announced her pregnancy last November.
View this post on Instagram
Oh yeah, I’m hella pregnant. To be honest, I haven’t felt like posting about it because this pregnancy has been way harder and... I don’t feel that cute? But yesterday I got a really intense massage, an awesome chiropractic adjustment, and my hair feels thicker... so I feel a little bit cute today. ✌ #herewegoagain #babyboynumerodos
Melissa and David, 47, tied the knot in 2007. They also have a three-year-old son, Enzo.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WATCH: Passenger Plane Etihad Airbus A380 Lands Sideways in London, Heart-stopping Clip Goes Viral
- Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra India Price Announced: Here Are All The Details
- World SnowShoe Championship: Kashmiri Athletes Create History as They Bag 3 Medals
- Official Olympics, FC Barcelona Twitter Accounts Hacked
- Nike React Infinity Run Review: Without Doubt, Miles Ahead of The Adidas Boost