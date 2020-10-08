Brooklyn Nine Nine Stars Andy Samberg and Craig Robinson to Reunite for Stoner Comedy Super High

Fans cannot contain their excitement as Brooklyn Nine Nine stars Andy Samberg and Craig Robinson will be reuniting for their upcoming movie. The stars will be working together for their next movie titled Super High, which as the title suggests is about stoner superheroes.

Produced by New Line Cinema, the movie will also feature American rapper and actor Common. According to Deadline, the superhero comedy revolves around smoking special weed which gives the user super powers.

The screenplay is written by Adam Mansbach which is based on a story by Mansbach and Shamier Anderson. The Deadline reports Anderson will also be the executive producer of the movie, while Richard Brener and Dave Neustadter will oversee the production for New Line.

Fans of Brooklyn Nine Nine were stoked after this announcement. One user commented how this news was exactly what they needed in these difficult times. “Just what we needed”, he commented. Another user commented, “Doug Judy and Jake back together, catching bad guys.”

The comment was in reference to their Brooklyn Nine Nine characters. Andy plays the cool and comedic officer Jake Peralta while Craig, who frequently makes appearances in the show, plays Doug Judy. Their iconic pairing has been termed “legendary” by some fans and the latest announcement only makes it better for them.

Andy was last seen in Hulu special movie Palm Springs which came out this year after a global premiere earlier in 2020 at the Sundance Film Festival. The comedy was appreciated for its fresh and inventive story. Hulu is an OTT platform which is currently only available in the United States and Japan.

Common was most recently seen in Tate Taylor’s thriller movie Ava which also starred Jessica Chastain and John Malkovich, while Craig appeared in a voice role in Dolittle.