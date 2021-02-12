'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' To Conclude With Season Eight

Los Angeles: Popular sitcom “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” will end its run on NBC with upcoming eighth season, the network has announced. The show, produced by Universal Television, originally ran for five seasons on Fox before it was cancelled but NBC picked up the show for a sixth season that aired in 2019. Ahead of the show’s season seven premiere in 2020, it was renewed for the eighth season but the production was affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Season eight, which will debut during the 2021-22 broadcast season, will consist of 10 episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, the cop comedy is set in the fictional 99th Precinct of the New York City Police Department in Brooklyn.

It follows a team of detectives, headed by the overly serious, newly appointed Captain Raymond Holt, played by Andre Braugher. Actor Adam Samberg stars as Jake Peralta alongside Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords and Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle. Sharing a statement on the show’s official Twitter handle, Goor reminisced about pitching the show with co-creator Mike Schur and his time on the series.

“Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honour the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long,” he said. Fumero shared the post, saying that being a part of the show was one of the “greatest joys” of her life. “I am so grateful to be able to take a victory lap with our beloved cast and crew. To our amazing fans, we love you. No tears for now, we still have a whole season to shoot!” she added.

“Brooklynn Nine-Nine” is produced by Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, Fremulon, Dr Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.