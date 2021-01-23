Brother Agastya is Navya Naveli Nanda's 'Partner' for This Adorable Click

The eldest granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, enjoys quite a fan following on social media. The star kid also treats them with not only stylish snaps from her outings and photoshoots but also shares glimpses of happy memories of the time spent with her family. In a recent update, Navya was seen posing with her brother Agastya Nanda.

Plopped comfortably on a sofa in an intimate gathering, Navya can be seen resting one of her arms over Agastya’s shoulder in the form of an embrace. While the sister can be seen donning a sleeveless dress, the brother looks dapper in a navy blue shirt and jeans. Both stare into the camera with a warm smile playing at their lips.

Navya captioned the post by calling her younger brother “partner partner”.

Check out the post here:

The post garnered love from several netizens and even Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt left love-filled comments on the picture.

The 24-year-old is a graduate from New York's Fordham University and she has completed her graduation last year. Now, she has started an online healthcare portal called Aara Health, based out of Mumbai.

Navya is pretty close to her family, as is evident from her social media posts. On Friday, she had given a shout out to her father, businessman Nikhil Nanda, for having been featured on the cover of Business Today magazine. In the January edition of the magazine, Nikhil was featured as one of the ‘Best CEOs’ of India. Calling him G.O.A.T (Greatest of all time), Navya lauded her father inspiring her. She wrote: “Cannot wait to carry forward this incredible legacy you have built, and I’m proud to be your daughter!”