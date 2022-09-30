Brother Kaju Srivastav, Sunil Pal, Others Reunite to Pay Homage to Late Comedian Raju Srivastava; Read Deets

Comedian Raju Srivastava who passed away on September 21 is being missed a lot by his close ones. With amazing humour, Raju has managed to put smiles on the faces of his audience. Now, to pay tribute to the late comedian, his brother Kaju Srivastava and friends Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi, and a few others have joined Shailesh Lodha for a show.

Ahsaan Qureshi, who appeared in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge with Raju Srivastava, recently shared a slew of pictures from the shoot. “Aaj kuch special shoot kiye hain Raju bhai ke liye .. jald share karenge (Today we have filmed something special for brother Raju.. it will be shared soon),” reads the caption on his post. Have a look:

Soon after the post got public, people expressed their eagerness and curiosity to watch the show. One of the users commented, “Sir yeh show kab aayega” while another remarked, “can’t wait.” On Sunday, September 25, Raju Srivastava’s family organized a prayer meeting in his honour. It was held at the Iskcon Temple in Juhu. The comedian’s colleagues including Kapil Sharma, Johnny Lever, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, and more attended the prayer meet.

It was on August 10 when the comedian suffered a heart attack while working out in the gym. He was immediately rushed to Delhi's AIIMS where he was kept under supervision for about 40 days.

Raju Srivastava was a part of the entertainment industry for almost four decades. He began his career with Bollywood films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya. However, he came to light after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005. He was also a contestant in Bigg Boss season 3.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here