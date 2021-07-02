Brother-sister Duo Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor Up to 'Something Exciting,' Post Hint on Instagram

Arjun Kapoor and his half-sister Janhvi Kapoor have had their fandoms excited on Friday when they shared an update on their respective Instagram Stories. In a boomerang, both brother-sister duo look extremely cute. While Janhvi is wearing a white crop top with grey shorts, hoody and black shoes, Arjun has opted for black sweat shirt with colour-coordinated pants and slippers. Janhvi posted the story with a “coming soon: sign on it.

Arjun, too, posted the same video with a hashtag “#WAITFORIT." The actor has also asked his fans to predict what both the brother and the sister are up to?

The adorable story has left all of us thinking about what is cooking between the two. Needless to say, it will be great to see them both working together. Both Janhvi and Arjun are Boney Kapoor’s children. While Arjun’s mother was Boney’s first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor, Janhvi is the daughter to producer with his second wife, actress Sridevi.

The chemistry between the siblings in unmatchable and they share a glimpse of it every now and then on social media. The duo had a laughter riot when they made appearance together on an episode ofKoffee with Karan season 6.

Janhvi has been experimenting different roles ever since she has been a part of Bollywood. After a biography on Kargil girl Gunjan Saxena, Janhvi teamed up with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma for horror-comedy, Roohi. Arjun was recently seen in the movie Sardar Ka Grandson.

While we are not sure what this story can be related to, it will not be wrong to add that the collaboration between the duo is long due. As much as we enjoy their real-life banter, it will be exciting to see them together on-screen. Meanwhile, we can simply sit and wait for Arjun and Janhvi to come up with more details.

