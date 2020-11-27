Bruce Lee Birth Anniversary: 10 Little Known Facts About the Martial Artist

Bruce Lee is one of the most revered pop icons of all time as the films and legends of the Hong Kong American actor, director and martial artist leaves viewers in awe.

Born on 27 November, 1940, he started his career in the film industry from a small age. Bruce passed away at only 32. However, his swift accurate moves and leg movements continue to be revered by many. On his 80th birth anniversary, here are 10 little known facts about the legendary figure:

--Bruce Lee was a child star in Hong Kong where he had acted in 20 movies by the age of 18.

--Widely known to be Chinese, Lee was in fact only five-eighth Chinese in terms of ethnicity. This is because his great-grandfather had Dutch-Jewish ancestry. Lee’s grandfather had an affair with a British woman and thus Bruce was a quarter English, an eighth Dutch-Jewish and five-eighths Chinese.

--As his heritage was “non pure”, Lee was denied admission into some of the most prominent Kung Fu schools back in the 1950s.

--Lee was born on the Chinese Year of the Dragon, on the Day of the Dragon, even on the hour of the Dragon. His common nickname “Little Dragon” now seems quite apt.

--Lee worked with many extras and martial artists in his films who later on became huge stars. The list includes Jackie Chan, Yuen Biao, Sammo Hung and Chuck Norris.

--Lee was near-sighted and hence was one of the first persons in the world who tried wearing the contact lenses. However, he discontinued them as he felt uncomfortable.

--Although he was trained in Wing Chun and created the martial art form of Jeet Kune Do, Lee could imitate Karate moves perfectly sans training.

--Bruce Lee loathed being around water and could not swim.

--He was not only an admirer of cha-cha, but also a cha-cha dancing champion.

--No matter how crazy it sounds, Bruce Lee had his sweat glands removed from his armpits simply for aesthetic reasons.