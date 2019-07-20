Bruce Lee Death Anniversary: Here are Some Lesser Known Facts About the Martial Arts Icon

Actor, director and martial artist Bruce Lee passed away on July 20, 1973, shortly before the release of his film Enter the Dragon, at the age of 32. The legendary actor and the founder of the hybrid martial arts Jeet Kune Do needs no introduction.

Bruce Lee remains the greatest icon of martial arts cinema, but there are a lot of facts about the Enter The Dragon actor that remains relatively unknown. On his 46th death anniversary, here are some lesser-known facts about the actor and martial arts expert that will leave you amazed:

• The fourth of 5 children in his family, Bruce Lee was partly German. His grandfather was a pure bred German Catholic.

• Lee suffered from near-sightedness, which also explains why he favoured Wing Chun's contact-centered movement. He was one of the first few people to have tried contact lenses, but because they were uncomfortable, he discontinued the usage.

• Not just a martial arts champion, Bruce loved dancing too. The actor loved doing cha-cha, and also won a dance competition back in Hong Kong.

• There is no doubt on how hard-working the actor was. Bruce practiced 5000 punches a day and tried puncturing holes through cola cans with two-fingers.

• For aesthetic reasons, Bruce Lee had his sweat glands removed from his armpits.

• Bruce Lee was in total awe of Muhammad Ali's in-ring exploits, his speed and the diabolic blows. He wanted to fight Ali in the ring once and often used to watch video footage of Ali’s matches, trying to adopt some of his moves.

• Lee has been an inspiration behind many video games characters. Liu Kang from Mortal Kombat, Fei Long from Street Fighter II and Law from Tekken are based on Bruce Lee.

• Fearing for his life, the actor always carried a .367 Magnum in his holster for safety.

• Getting a private tuition from Bruce Lee was a luxury as the actor used to charge a whopping 275 dollars an hour for martial arts lessons, which is equivalent to 1800$ today.

• Being an idol to Jackie Chan, the actor started the young Chan’s career by getting him to feature in Enter The Dragon.

