Bruce Springsteen's One-man Broadway Show is Coming to Netflix
Bruce Springsteen's one-man show Springsteen on Broadway is set to land on Netflix just before year-end.
(Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Based on Bruce Springsteen's autobiography Born to Run, 'Springsteen on Broadway' is a solo acoustic performance both written and performed by the Tony, Oscar and Grammy-winning artist.
Like theatergoers, Netflix viewers will be treated to a show featuring Springsteen, a guitar and piano, and his personal stories, along with an appearance by Patti Scialfa, a member of the E Street Band and Springsteen's wife.
The show began Broadway previews on October 3, 2017, opened on October 12 of that year and was extended three times after its initial eight-week run.
It will launch on Netflix on December 15, the final night of Springsteen's sold-out, 236-show run at Walter Kerr Theatre.
