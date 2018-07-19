Bruce Springsteen's One-man Broadway Show is Coming to Netflix

Based on Bruce Springsteen's autobiography Born to Run, 'Springsteen on Broadway' is a solo acoustic performance both written and performed by the Tony, Oscar and Grammy-winning artist.Like theatergoers, Netflix viewers will be treated to a show featuring Springsteen, a guitar and piano, and his personal stories, along with an appearance by Patti Scialfa, a member of the E Street Band and Springsteen's wife.The show began Broadway previews on October 3, 2017, opened on October 12 of that year and was extended three times after its initial eight-week run.It will launch on Netflix on December 15, the final night of Springsteen's sold-out, 236-show run at Walter Kerr Theatre.