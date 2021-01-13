Bruce Willis Admits 'Error In Judgement' After Being Asked To Leave Pharmacy For Not Wearing Mask

Los Angeles: Hollywood veteran Bruce Willis has responded to the reports of him not wearing a mask at a pharmacy here, calling the decision “an error in judgement” on his part. The “Die Hard” star was photographed sans a facemask in a Rite Aid pharmacy here Monday, leading to outrage on social media as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Los Angeles county.

Willis, who had a bandanna tied around his neck, was asked to leave the drug store after he “refused” to cover his mouth. The 65-year-old actor later issued a statement to People magazine: “It was an error in judgement. Be safe out there everyone and let’s continue to mask up.” According to reports, Willis is said to have walked out of the pharmacy without making a purchase.

Last year, the action star had been quarantining in Idaho with actor-former wife Demi Moore and their daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah earlier in the pandemic. Los Angeles, the epicentre of the health crisis in California, has crossed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths.