Bruce Willis, Demi Moore Self-isolate Together

Former star couple Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have reunited with two of their three daughters, and are staying together through the quarantine phase. They posed together in a photo shared by their youngest daughter Tallulah Willis on Instagram on Monday, reports people.com.

Moore and Willis wore matching green striped pyjamas while smiling at the camera. Their other daughter, Scout, posed in the background with film director Dillon Buss. "Chaotic neutral," Tallulah captioned the image.

Moore has also been sharing photos of herself and her family in self-isolation on her Instagram.

There was a time when she shared a photo of herself, her three daughters and Buss sitting on the floor of her home while looking through family photos at the end of March. "Quarantine crew… working on a family photo project," Moore wrote in the caption.

The mother of three also shared a video of her daughters singing together as Scout played the guitar, putting on an impromptu performance while staying at home. "Scenes from home #stayhome," she wrote in the caption.

Moore and Willis were married from 1987 to 2000. The actress wrote about their split in her memoir Inside Out, writing: "It's a funny thing to say, but I'm very proud of our divorce."

"I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids - that I'd turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons," she wrote. "But I didn't, and neither did he."

Moore admitted the split "wasn't easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created out family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents."

"We felt more connected than we did before the divorce," she added.

Since their separation, the two have remained friends. Willis is now married to Emma Heming and the couple share two daughters, Mabel Ray, 8, and Evelyn Penn, 5. Moore also attended the pair's vow renewal ceremony in March 2019.

