1-MIN READ

Bruce Willis To Star In Action Thriller 'American Siege'

Bruce Willis To Star In Action Thriller 'American Siege'

Hollywood veteran Bruce Willis has boarded action thriller "American Siege", in which he will play an NYPD detective-turned-Sheriff of a small town in Oregon. The film will see Willis hark back to his blockbuster "Die Hard" movie franchise in which he plays John McClane, a New York City/Los Angeles police detective who continually finds himself in the middle of violent crises where he is the only hope against disaster.

In "American Siege", Willis' character must take down a gang of thieves after they take a wealthy doctor hostage. Rob Gough and Trevor Gretzky also star in the film. Edward John Drake of "Broil" fame is directing from a script he co-wrote with Corey Large. Producers are Large with Sean Patrick O'Reilly, Steven Eads, Matthew Helderman.

In “American Siege”, Willis’ character must take down a gang of thieves after they take a wealthy doctor hostage. Rob Gough and Trevor Gretzky also star in the film. Edward John Drake of “Broil” fame is directing from a script he co-wrote with Corey Large. Producers are Large with Sean Patrick O’Reilly, Steven Eads, Matthew Helderman.

Shooting is underway in Georgia, after which principal photography will move to Victoria, British Columbia.


  • First Published: November 19, 2020, 15:12 IST
