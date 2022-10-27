Bruised Riteish Deshmukh Lights Cigarette in First Posters of Ved; Genelia Deshmukh Looks Intense | Exclusive

Actor Riteish Deshmukh recently unveiled the first look posters of his debut directorial. Titled Ved, the Marathi film marks Riteish and his wife, actor Genelia Deshmukh’s onscreen reunion ten years after the romantic-comedy Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya (2012).

Apart from Ved being Genelia’s Marathi debut, it also marks her return to the movies after a decade. Riteish, who has delivered big hits with Marathi films like Lai Bhaari (2014) and Mauli (2018), is donning the hat of a director for the first time with Ved, which he is also producing under his banner, Mumbai Film Company. The film also features Jiya Shankar and Ashok Saraf in significant roles. Popular music director duo Ajay-Atul has composed its music.

Talking about announcing the film during the festive season, Riteish exclusively tells News18, “I was nervous. In fact, I’m still a little nervous. Genelia and I have been working on Ved for a while now and were eagerly waiting to finally share it with everyone.”

He further adds, “And I think the auspicious (occasion of) Diwali padwa was the perfect time to reveal the first look. We have worked hard on this and hope everyone loves it too.”

Genelia took to her social media and shared the posters of the film and wrote, “I was born in Maharashtra. After I started acting, I did films in different languages like Hindi-Tamil-Telugu. I got immense love from the audience there. I am making my Marathi film debut with Riteish’s first directorial venture. Working in Marathi, I feel like I have come full circle.”

Sharing a BTS clip from the sets of Ved on Instagram last year, Genelia had said, “Have been blessed to be part of movies in so many languages and receive love and respect from all. Being born in Maharashtra, my heart yearned to do a film in Marathi for years and was hoping there would be a script where I could just say this is it. And then this happened. Coming back to acting after 10 long years and being part of a dream where my husband Riteish Deshmukh directs for the first time and I get to share space with a beautiful co-actor Jiya Shankar who gets introduced under our production house MFC.”

Ved is slated for a theatrical release on December 30, 2022.

