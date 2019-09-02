Take the pledge to vote

Bruna Abdullah Shares First Image of Baby Girl Isabella, Says 'Can't Stop Drooling Over Her'

Bruna Abdullah welcomed her first baby on August 31. She has named her Isabella.

News18.com

Updated:September 2, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
Bruna Abdullah Shares First Image of Baby Girl Isabella, Says 'Can't Stop Drooling Over Her'
Image of Bruna Abdullah, Allan Fraser and Isabella, courtesy of Instagram
Bruna Abdullah became mother to a baby girl on August 31 and post delivery, the actress shared first picture of her baby girl from the crib on Instagram. Captioning the post, Bruna wrote, "I am so proud and excited to introduce the newest member of our family, Isabella She was born on the 31st of August in Mumbai! We are doing great! I can’t stop drooling over her."

Check out the adorable image of baby Isabella here:

Bruna is married to Scottish husband Allan Fraser and the couple were blessed with their first child on Saturday. The Desi Boyz actress, who rose to fame in Bollywood with song Subah Hone Na De, got engaged on July 25, 2018, soon after which she announced her pregnancy which was followed by her wedding in July.

A Brazillian national, Bruna came to India on a holiday and ended up working in Bollywood. She made her debut with the 2007 release Cash with an item song Reham Kare.

Her other films in Bollywood include I Hate Luv Storys, Grand Masti, Jai Ho, Mastizaade, Yea Toh Two Much Ho Gayaa and Udanchhoo. She has also acted in Tamil film Billa II.

During her pregnancy, Bruna kept her fans updated about her health by sharing pregnancy pictures.

Read: Actress Bruna Abdullah Looks Radiant as She Flaunts 38-week Baby Bump

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
