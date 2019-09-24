Take the pledge to vote

Bruna Abdullah Shares Pictures of Water Birthing Daughter Isabella

Model-actress Bruna Abdullah Bruna, who gave birth to daughter Isabella on August 31, took to Instagram recently to share her water birthing experience.

IANS

Updated:September 24, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Image of Bruna Abdullah, Allan Fraser and Isabella, courtesy of Instagram
Model-actress Bruna Abdullah has shared her experience of giving birth on social media alongwith a photograph of her giving 'water birth' to her first born. Bruna, who gave birth to daughter Isabella on August 31, took to Instagram recently to share a black and white photograph of herself holding her new born along with her husband in a water pool.

Alongside the photograph, she wrote, "My birth story... Even before I was pregnant I knew I would have a water birth! I wanted the birth of my baby to be as gentle as possible and without any drugs, I hated the idea of having to deal with the side effects of all the medication they would give me at the hospital."

She said she imagined a calm and soothing environment, where she could wait for her "baby to arrive, surrounded only by the people that made me feel good and excited about that moment."

"I was lucky enough to have had all that! I had my baby in a warm water pool, my husband, my mother, my doctor and my doula were there with me," she said.

Bruna, who has featured in films like Desi Boyz and I Hate Love Storys, had prepared herself well for that day. "I worked out regularly, I ate a very well balanced diet, I meditated and visualised every single detail. I wanted to deliver my baby on a Saturday, I wanted the labour to be no longer than four hours, I wanted to deliver my baby in the pool, and I wanted to do it drug free."

Bruna says she felt like a superhero after giving birth. "I also asked for it to be pain free but that wasn't really what happened!! Saying that, I feel like a superhero, kind of invincible, now I feel like I can do anything... it was important to me to be fully in control, awake, for the arrival of my baby. I wanted nature to do its job," she said.

She said she had no idea she was so strong. She felt everything with so much intensity, her descent, the contractions.

"That as soon as it was over, the only thing I could feel was love and pure happiness! The pain vanished, I recovered in minutes, and I was able to enjoy her from the very first minute! She was awake and alert! Calm and beautiful! She is my everything, thank you @alfromscotland for giving me the best gift one could ever ask for," she added.

Bruna reportedly tied the knot with her long time beau Allan Frase in May this year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
