BTOB Set to Make Full-group Comeback in February Nearly After 4 Years

South Korean K-pop band BTOB, which debuted in 2012, is all set to make its comeback as members Yook Sungjae and Hyunsik completed the mandatory military service last year. The six-member band, which comprises Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, Hyunsik, Peniel, and Sungjae, will reportedly release their new album. According to Soompi, Korean news channel SPOTV News reported that BTOB will be releasing a new album as a full group next month. Addressing the reports, the group’s agency Cube Entertainment stated, “BTOB is preparing for a comeback in February,” reported Soompi.

The upcoming album will mark the group’s first album release with all six members in approximately four years. The last time BTOB promoted a full group album was in June of 2018 - it was their 11th mini-album titled This Is Us. It was in 2018 that the members of BTOB began enlisting for their mandatory military service duties. The second half of 2018, saw BTOB leader Eunkwang beginning his military service in August. Last year, the group’s last two members Hyunsik and Sungjae officially returned after fulfilling their military duties in November.

However, it should be noted that initially, BTOB comprised seven members. Ilhoon left the group on December 31, 2020, making BTOB a six-member group. Fans of the K-pop group are excited as their favourite band prepares for their much-awaited comeback. One of the fans tweeted, “Yay I’m so excited to get more music from, BTOB! This will be their second comeback as a melody, but technically the first one as a full group since Sungjae and Hyunsik came back!”

Yay I’m so excited to get more music from @OFFICIALBTOB ! This will be My second comeback As a melody, but technically the first one as a full group together since Sungjae and Hyunsik came back! https://t.co/PsQxlcKlR9— proud Multi Stan❤️‍🔥☃️❄️ (@csmr459) January 27, 2022

MAKE WAY THE KINGS ARE COMING BACK!! 💙 https://t.co/wdoBW7pUc7— 🐰 | IA (@malgeuminie) January 27, 2022

A few fans are also hoping that the comeback will feature Ilhoon as one fan tweeted, “Everyone reporting on BTOB being ‘complete’ and making a comeback. I wish dreams came true. I know it’s impossible but imagine they hid it somehow, even when the teasers come and on the day of the release..at the end of the MV we see that smiling face.”

Everyone reporting on BTOB being 'complete' and making a comeback. I wish dreams came true. I know its impossible but imagine they hid it somehow, even when the teasers come..and on the day of the release..at the end of the MV we see THAT smiling face 👼😭💙— Hurraira Jamal (@HurrairaJamal) January 27, 2022

Are you excited for BTOB’s comeback?

