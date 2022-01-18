BTS: 5 Funniest Jin, Jimin and Jungkook VLive Moments That Prove JinMinKook are Bangtan's Most Chaotic Trio

There is no denying that BTS members are a chaotic bunch. One search on the internet and you’ll find a number of hilarious videos of BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook goofing around as a group and in pairs. But, when Jin, Jimin and Jungkook — fondly shipped as JinMinKook — come together, the chaos would reach new heights. Long before the pandemic slowed down our lives, BTS ARMY was often treated to Vlives, with Jin’s ‘Eat Jin’ live being a popular one.

While many a times Jin would have his meal and talk to ARMYs by himself, there have been a few times that Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook would join Kim Seokjin’s post-performance ‘Eat Jin’ Vlive sessions. While they are all fun, there were a few that stood out and truly showed that JinMimKook is a chaotic trio.

Let’s start with a fan favourite: ‘I really trusted you’ Vlive. Back in May 2019, Jin and Jimin came together for a live session. They were deep into their conversation with each other and the ARMY when Jungkook knocked on their door. Instead of including him in their Vlive session, Seokjin decided to end the session abruptly. Later, they shared a video in which they recorded Jungkook’s reaction upon learning that the chat had ended. Just when ARMY thought that was it, Jungkook began a Vlive session titled ‘I really trusted you’, leaving the fandom in splits.

Another fan favourite is the famous ‘Hey, STOB it’ Vlive. In the video, the trio was seated in yet another hotel room and Seokjin was questioning Jungkook about his language skills ranking. When Jimin warned he would end the live, the Moon singer replied, “Hey, stob it!" and burst into a fit of laughter. When Jungkook tried to correct him, Jin asked to spell it out. The trio then spelt out ‘stop it’ together and erupted into a huge laugh.

This Vlive is also famous for how the oldest Bangtan member and the Golden Maknae created scientific words while ChimChim appeared to be completely done with the duo.

There were times when JinMinKook’s Vlives would feature other members as well. Like the time BTS member V join them enjoyed ramen with them. However, he was not allowed to gatecrash so easily. At first, Jimin chased Kim Taehyung away by lying that the live was over. However, he soon returned and knocked on their door again. Instead of letting him in right away, Mochi asked Taehyung to dance on Fire in the hallway while he recorded him through the peephole. Taehyung came through and eventually joined the members for dinner.

In the next one, though Jimin was missing from the room, we feel it deserves a mention in the Eat Jin list. Seokjin and Jungkook had come together for a Vlive. They had called for noodles and were listening to music while enjoying their meal. However, Jungkook ended up playing a sad number and Seokjin, well, he howled through the song, even while he had noodles in his mouth. He was so loud that Namjoon came knocking, when Jin realised he should quieten down.

Ending this round of a few memorable Eat Jin with Jimin and Jungkook by revisiting one of their first Vlives together that had given veteran ARMYs a hint that JinJimKook is a chaotic trio.

Here’s manifesting a Jin, Jimin and Jungkook — Eat Jin, ChimChim and Kookie — Vlive session soon.

