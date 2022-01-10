BTS: 8 Reasons Why ARMYs Love Members V And Jungkook aka Taekook Together

V and Jungkook have better chemistry than my science class: Two years ago, when V and Jungkook came together to bring the curtains down on their performance of Home at the KBS Gayo Daechukje 2019, no one anticipated Taekook fandom would need emotional support following the act. That performance is just one of the many times that Taekook has proved why they bring the house (or rather the internet) down with their performance. (Photo credit: Instagram)
They understand and respect each other: In an interview, Jungkook had praised V by calling him a genius. “He’s kind of a genius and I think sometimes he can seem like he doesn’t have a lot of thoughts, but at the back, he checks one to ten. He’s a very detailed and careful person. He doesn’t have a lot of greed. I have a lot of greed and want to do many things. But Taehyung achieves things one by one, calm and orderly,” he said during a Hulu Japan special in the past. V too praised Jungkook, calling him someone who has the ability to make great content. (Photo credit: Bangtan Bomb).
Dynamic individuals, powerhouse together: V and Jungkook are individually so popular. V’s popularity has been proved numerous times, one of his testaments being his record-breaking Instagram following. On the other hand, Jungkook too has broken the internet a couple of times with his tweets — one of which featured him dancing to Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy, which went on to become the top tweet of 2019. So when V and Jungkook reunited for a simple VLive in 2020 or even when they were joined by Jimin in 2021, post their Permission to Dance on Stage concert, there were fireworks everywhere. (Photo credit: Twitter)
They have never failed to be there for each other: One look at Taekook on Twitter and YouTube and you’d find a number of videos from concerts, interviews, and even their in-house shows that show that Taehyung and Jungkookie always have each others’ backs. While Jungkook credited V for helping him break from the shy shell, he has also protected Taehyung on various occasions. A simple example is when Jungkook stood behind V while he struggled to skate in the skating ring during the shooting of a Dynamite performance and ensured the Winter Bear singer doesn’t fall. (Photo credit: Bangtan Bomb)
Friendship has always been important for them: Despite growing distant as they matured, V and Jungkook managed to find their way back to each other, presenting the perfect friendship goals. During an episode of BTS In The Soop, in 2020, V and Jungkook sat down for a heart-to-heart chat, wherein Jungkook confessed he felt distant from V. However, they decided to give their friendship another life. (Photo credit: Instagram)
The Hyungs admire them: Not just Taekook fans, V and Jungkook’s hyungs also dote on the youngest two. On several occasions, they’ve been seen teasing V and Jungkook as well.(Photo credit: Twitter).