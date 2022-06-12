BTS 9th Debut Anniversary: Jungkook Gifts ARMYs With Moving New Song 'My You'; Watch

On their 9th debut anniversary, BTS member Jungkook surprised fans by sharing dropping a new track dedicated to the fandom — ARMY. The song is titled My You. The 3:05 track is sung solely by Jungkook. While the audio is a mix of English and Korean, the video adorably features lyrics on different social media platforms. These include SMS, Instagram Stories, Instagram posts, music libraries and more.

Watch the video below:

The song arrives shortly after BTS dropped their new album titled Proof.

