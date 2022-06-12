CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsSA#NupurSharma#Modi@8
Home » News » Movies » BTS 9th Debut Anniversary: Jungkook Gifts ARMYs With Moving New Song 'My You'; Watch
1-MIN READ

BTS 9th Debut Anniversary: Jungkook Gifts ARMYs With Moving New Song 'My You'; Watch

BTS singer Jungkook drops a new track on BTS' 9th debut anniversary.

BTS singer Jungkook drops a new track on BTS' 9th debut anniversary.

BTS singer Jungkook surprised fans with a new track titled My You on BTS' 9th debut anniversary. Watch the song here.

Entertainment Bureau

On their 9th debut anniversary, BTS member Jungkook surprised fans by sharing dropping a new track dedicated to the fandom — ARMY. The song is titled My You. The 3:05 track is sung solely by Jungkook. While the audio is a mix of English and Korean, the video adorably features lyrics on different social media platforms. These include SMS, Instagram Stories, Instagram posts, music libraries and more.

Watch the video below:

The song arrives shortly after BTS dropped their new album titled Proof.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags
first published:June 12, 2022, 20:45 IST