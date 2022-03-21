BTS: After Kim Taehyung, RM Gives Update on His Mixtape, ARMYs Say, 'We Are Packed'

With their constant Instagram and Weverse updates, ARMYs are having a busy time keeping up with the Bangtan Boys. Last night, in an interaction session with fans on Weverse, BTS’ leader Kim Namjoon aka RM shared an important update on his upcoming mixtape. As translated by ARMYs on Twitter, when one of them said, “holding my breath until namjoon’s mixtape comes out," Joon replied, “i’ll probably release it this year too." Kim Taehyung, aka V who was soon to follow RM on the comment sections, added, “It seems like it will come before me."

[WEVERSE] OP: I am going to hold my breath till Namjoon's mixtape is released I might release mine this year too: Feel like yours will be released before mine pic.twitter.com/NYt8Ce2AUj — Anu Kim Taehyung ⁷ (@AnuKimTaehyung) March 20, 2022

A couple of days ago, the Christmas Tree singer had shared an update on his mixtape KTH1. He had said that fans can expect it to drop sometime this year.

ARMYs took to Twitter to express their excitement and said that they will be packed this year with so many updates coming from BTS. Jimin will be releasing his first OST for a K-Drama and J-Hope will be coming up with his second mixtape. One fan wrote, “Namjoon, Hoseok and V planning to release their mixtape this year omg i’m so excited!" While another said, “BTS comeback, kth1, hopeworld 2, Jimin’s ost, Namjoon’s mixtape confirmed this year. We are packed."

Advertisement

Namjoon, Hoseok and V planning to release their mixtape this year omg i'm so excited! pic.twitter.com/HXLpkTuE9M— _nicie_070520 (@AbordeMarie) March 21, 2022

BTS comeback, kth1, hopeworld 2, Jimin's ost, Namjoon's mixtape confirmed this year. We are packed. pic.twitter.com/Y3jGLzTC5y— SumSum⁷MY EVERYTHING BELONGS TO YOONGI (@SumSumSeVeN) March 20, 2022

ARMYs also asked for Jin’s health update as he had surgery after hurting his finger. Namjoon assured them that Mr World Wide Handsome is alright. RM also completed seven years since the debut of his first mixtape. Fans congratulated him on that as well.

BTS WEVERSE COMMENT V/TAEHYUNG & RM/NAMJOON 220320ARMY: congratulations on 7 years of RM Mixtape! NJ: TH: wow haha musical genius Kim naemjjon pic.twitter.com/NER5aZ6q9A — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) March 20, 2022

Meanwhile, BTS consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook recently wrapped up their PTD on Stage Seoul concert. Next, they will be heading to the US to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards. They will also hold their second leg of the PTD on Stage concert in Las Vegas.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.