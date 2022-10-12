BTS' Agency BigHit Music To Investigate Unauthorised Use Of Artist Portrait and Trademark

Back in 2019, BigHit Music warned social media users against the unauthorized use of BTS members’ images and trademarks. Now, three years later, BigHit has issued a fresh statement to inform fans that they are taking strict measures against portrait rights and trademarks. Taking to Twitter, the agency shared the update.

“To protect the rights of our artist, we will conduct an on-site inspection and investigation of counterfeit products, in conjunction with the Korean Intellectual Property Office at and around the venue of the World Expo 2023 Busan Korea Concert, BTS: Yet to Come in Busan,” the statement began.

“We ask all fans who are planning to visit the concert to ensure that you are not adversely affected in any way by purchasing any of the above-related products,” the statement added.

“There has been a recent rise in the number of publications that make use of BTS imagery, trademarks, and other materials.” Addressing fans, the agency said, “Please exercise caution in ensuring that you are not harmed by any attempts to commercialise these books and other publications.”

Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will be performing at the Busan expo. The concert is slated to take place on October 15. This will mark their first concert since their hiatus.

BTS has been practicing together for the concert for a while now. Recently, BTS singer V shared pictures and goofy videos from the dance practice sessions on Instagram. The members are also have been hyping the performance on social media platforms during fan interactions.

