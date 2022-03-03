BTS: All Four Las Vegas Concerts Tickets Sold Out Within Hours; Lucky ARMYs Celebrate

The tickets for BTS’ upcoming Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas went live on Wednesday and as expected, within hours the tickets were sold out. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are hosting a four-day concert in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15 and 16. The concert will take place at the Allegiant Stadium with a live audience attending it.

The tickets were being sold on Ticketmaster on Wednesday. Given the response to the concert, all the tickets for the venue were made available and as a result, the stadium was sold out on the first day of sales. “Due to overwhelming demand during today’s @BTS_BigHit BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale, all tickets for the @AllegiantStadm shows have been purchased. All shows are now sold out. There will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Public Onsale," the official Ticketmaster Twitter handle tweeted.

Many lucky fans who managed to get their hands on the tickets took to Twitter and rejoiced.

I GOT TICKETS FOR DAY 1 😩😭❤️‍🔥 #PTD_ON_STAGE_LasVegas— nina⁷ (@ninaeyu) March 3, 2022

I GOT TWO BARRICADE TICKETS FOR 2 DAYS WTF ALL IN LESS THAN 5 MINS IM CRYING 💜SEE YALL IN VEGAS #PTD_ON_STAGE_LasVegas pic.twitter.com/ndt72oYYYk— sehammer⁷ (@youredhead) March 2, 2022

OMG I GOT TICKETS FOR 2 DAYS!! I’M GOING TO SEE @BTS_twt ON MY BIRTHDAY!!! #PTD_ON_STAGE_LasVegas @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/e7iE3Iam8t— 마이타네 ⁷ 愛 🐱🍊 💙💛 (@miu__von) March 2, 2022

BTS’ Las Vegas concert is taking place a month after the members will host a live concert in Seoul this month. Scheduled for March 12, BTS will be seen hosting their first in-person concert in South Korea since the pandemic set in. The two concerts also come months after BTS hosted a successful four-day concert in Los Angeles. The members performed for packed houses for four days in November and December before they left for their vacation. The members have seemingly returned to the studio and have been teasing the upcoming concert.

