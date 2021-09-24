BTS and Coldplay Drop New Single My Universe, ARMYs Call It 'Heart Touching'

The wait is finally over as BTS and Coldplay’s much-anticipated track My Universe has dropped on Youtube. Both the groups had officially announced their collaboration on 13th September amid speculations of them joining hands and fans have been looking forward to their single since then. The bilingual song has the perfect mix of Coldplay’s romantic vibe and BTS’ thoughtful lyrics, accompanied by a short rap section in Korean by Suga and J-Hope.

ARMYs and Coldplay fans have taken to social media to shower praises for the song.

One user wrote, “The rap in My universe song is so amazing I’m glad cold tan collab happened #MyUniverse #ColdplayXBTS" while another wrote, “A whole masterpiece! This is so heartwarming and comforting." Take a look at how fans reacted:

A whole masterpiece! This is so heartwarming and comforting. “We are ALLone in the universe” But I know truly I am not alone. #MyUniverse #coldplayBTS #COLDPLAYxBTS pic.twitter.com/2VDNOU6vfb — ⁷ ✨ - NAMKOOK CSE (@lachimolaloves) September 24, 2021

The rap in My universe this song is so amazing I’m glad cold tan collab happened #MyUniverse #ColdplayXBTS pic.twitter.com/nPZ49cFleU— J ?! ⁷ (@whalienmoni) September 24, 2021

yoongi’s verse omfg DO YOU HEAR HIM IN THE BACKGROUND????? #MyUniverse pic.twitter.com/esgzwocF0F— yoongi (@hourIyng) September 24, 2021

the transition from the chorus to taes deep voice #MyUniverse pic.twitter.com/ucgwLVCuXl— agust d⁷ (@pjmyoongii) September 24, 2021

Oh my god its just so amazing and mind blowing the lyrics are so heart touching.. each and every LINE of this song is so meaningful i just love this song its a master piece.. and the vocals are so fantastic wow .. i am in love with this song .. #MyUniverse_ColdplayxBTS pic.twitter.com/Dech66dWRX— ._bazilah_. (@bazilah_hamid) September 24, 2021

This collaboration comes a couple of months after the septet, consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook and V had joined hands with Ed Sheeran for their latest track Permission to Dance. Recently the K-Pop band was interviewed by Coldplay front-runner Chris Martin ahead of the release of their ‘Permission to Dance’ music video which consisted of short videos of fans taking part in the dance challenge.

Read: BTS’ Major International Collaborations, From Coldplay to Ed Sheeran and Megan Thee Stallion

BTS had also impressed fans with their rendition of Fix You by Coldplay.

Read: BTS and Coldplay Come Together in Epic Collaboration on New Single Titled My Universe, Out on Sep 24

Meanwhile, Coldplay consists of Martin as their lead vocalist, along with lead guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion, as well as creative director Phil Harvey.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here