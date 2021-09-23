BTS and Coldplay Pose for Picture Ahead of My Universe Release, Septet Gift Them Hanbok

BTS and Coldplay’s much-awaited collaboration My Universe is all set to release on Friday, September 24. Ahead of the release of the new single, the two groups reunited in New York and posed for a picture that is making ARMYs and Coldplay fans all over the world go crazy. The septet consisting of Jin, RM, V, Jungkook, Suga, Jimin and J-Hope took to their official Twitter account and shared the image with the caption, “My Universe Crew ! (+Modernized hanbok)". For the uninitiated, hanbok means traditional Korean clothes. The Coldplay members can be seen dressed in the clothes the K-pop group gifted them.

Coldplay shared the same picture from their Twitter handle and dropped a couple of heart emojis.

This is the second time they are meeting. In April, Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin had visited South Korea to work on their track. The band had also shared an audio teaser a couple of days back.

Meanwhile, the septet flew to the US to talk at the United Nations General Assembly’s SDG Moment on Monday. Prior to that, the band members met with South Korean President Moon for an official ceremony where they were appointed special presidential envoys for future generations and culture. Accepting the diplomatic passport offered by the South Korean government, BTS landed in New York on September 18.

They took over the UNGA hall and grounds outside with a performance of their song Permission to Dance. They also spoke about various important issues- from climate change to vaccination against Covid-19.

