BTS and Coldplay Song 'My Universe' Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Coldplay’s new collaboration with BTS, ‘My Universe,’ has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. While it’s the British rock band’s second Hot 100 at No. 1, and first since 2008, BTS scores its sixth leader, all since September 2020. The Hot 100 is widely considered the definitive all-genre singles chart in the US.

BTS X Coldplay’s My Universe Music Video Shows Them Singing with Aliens in a Dystopian World

‘My Universe’ video is set in the distant galaxy of The Spheres where music is forbidden, but BTS, Coldplay and an alien supergroup called Supernova 7 unite via hologram to defy the ban. Sung in English and Korean, the music video beautifully showcases how the strength of love can transcend any boundary or world. Both the band have also portrayed the frustration of living in a pandemic-induced world by appearing as holograms in the video. “There’s a paradise they couldn’t capture, that bright infinity inside your eyes. You are my universe, and I just want to put you first," sings Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin. The video is directed by Dave Meyers.

Coldplay had claimed its second Hot 100 No. 1, after “Viva La Vida" ruled the June 28, 2008, chart. Meanwhile, BTS, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, V, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, first reached the top position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last year when their massive hit ‘Dynamite’ became the first song by a South Korean musical act of any kind to reach the summit on the ranking. BTS’ “Butter" ruled the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for seven weeks. “Butter" broke multiple records within the first couple of hours of its release. Breaking their own record, “Butter” became the fastest YouTube video ever to reach 10 million views, hitting the mark in just 13 minutes.

