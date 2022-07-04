BTS Announced Break Because of Jin's Military Service? Here's What South Korean Lawmaker Says

For the longest time, whether K-pop BTS’ eldest member Kim Seokjin will be going into the military service or not has been the biggest elephant in the room. The globally popular South Korean band and their company, Hybe Labels, has not addressed the impending issue, while the fate of the Bangtan Boys lies in the hands of their parliament.

BTS surprised fans the world over by announcing that they are taking a break from activities as a group. The sudden decision has rekindled debate about mandatory military service in the country that has been setting global pop-culture trends, led by BTS which is now being referred to as the biggest boyband in the world.

Military service is hugely contentious in South Korea where all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 are meant to serve for about two years as part of efforts to defend against a hostile North Korea. Over the years particular categories of men have won exemptions – either allowed to put off service for a certain time or allowed to do shorter service – including men who win a medal at the Olympics or Asian Games and classical musicians and dancers who win a top prize at certain competitions.

Under a 2019 revision of the law, globally recognised K-pop stars were allowed to put off their service until the age of 30. Parliament is now debating a new amendment that would allow K-pop stars to do just three weeks of military training.

For BTS and in particular for the band’s oldest member, stage name Jin, the outcome of the deliberations in parliament will be life-altering. The band’s management company has long presented the seven BTS members as keen to do their duty, but time is ticking for Jin. The 29-year-old vocalist has put off his service for as long as he can and is facing the imminent prospect of a full stint – meaning two years out of the public eye – when he turns 30 in December this year.

According to Yoon Sang-hyun, the lawmaker who proposed the amendment to include three-week training for K-pop stars, waiting for the parliament to decide has been hugely stressful and is the main reason BTS are taking a break from performing. “The members cited exhaustion and the need for rest as the main reason but the real reason was Jin’s military service,” Yoon told Reuters.

The extent to which BTS had raised South Korea’s profile around the world through “soft power” should be taken into account when considering their military service, Yoon said. “BTS has done a job that would take more than 1,000 diplomats to do,” he said.

Since their 2013 debut, BTS have became a worldwide sensation with their upbeat hits and social campaigns aimed at empowering youth. They became the first Asian band to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards last year, and met US President Joe Biden at the White House in May to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians.

A Gallup poll in April showed nearly 60% of South Koreans supported the bill exempting globally successful K-pop stars from full military service, with 33% opposed.

The band and their management company have steered clear of the debate but in April Lee Jin-hyung, Executive Director/CCO at HYBE Co Ltd, told a news conference in Las Vegas that some band members were having a “hard time” because of “uncertainties” over the parliament debate. He called for a decision.

Jin, asked hours later about Lee’s comments, said he was letting Hybe handle the issue though adding that what Lee said reflected his view.

(With inputs from Reuters)

