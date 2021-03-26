BTS Announces New Japanese Album, Reveals Teaser of Highly Anticipated Song 'Film Out'

K-pop band BTS has announced their new Japanese album ‘BTS, The Best’ will be out in June. The album’s most highly anticipated song, Film Out, will be released on April 2, ahead of the album’s June 16 release date. Film Out has already generated a buzz after news broke that it is the official theme for the upcoming Japanese movie Signal and has been co-composed by BTS main vocalist Jungkook.

Signal The Movie is a spin-off of the Japanese TV drama series from 2018, which was a remake of the 2016 Korean drama, Signal. Film Out is BTS’s second song for the Signal franchise - their song ‘Don’t Leave Me’ was featured in the J-Drama, reported Koreaboo.

The music video teaser for Film Out created a frenzy the moment it was out, as ARMYs compared it with BTS’ older MVs like I Need You and Fake Love. The teaser clocked millions of views within hours of release.

BTS Film Out surpassed 3.3M views and 1.4M likes in 4 hoursIt's the fastest teaser to do so in 2021 pic.twitter.com/yhsT0IWHcT — ᴮᴱikram⁷⟭⟬SLOW (@zergdouniot7) March 25, 2021

BS&T Fake Love Film Out pic.twitter.com/cxl9bDOggr— Captain Jin⁷ (@Borahae_BTS7) March 26, 2021

In addition to Film Out, the new album includes 22 other Japanese songs on two discs. Many of the songs are Japanese versions of BTS’ hits over the years, including DNA, Fake Love, Blood Sweat and Tears.