BTS Announces Their Next Leg of US Concert in Las Vegas Right After the Grammys; Details Here

K-pop band and global sensation BTS will be continuing their live concert in the US this April. On Wednesday, BTS announced four dates for their upcoming concert in the US on social media. The BTS Permission To Dance On Stage concert will be held on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The latest updates come as BTS announced concert dates in Seoul, South Korea last week. The septet will be performing in their home country on March 10, 12 and 13 at the Seoul Olympic Stadium. The upcoming performances will be BTS’ first in its home country since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

This concert is going to be a special one for another reason. The Grammy Awards will be taking place on April 3 in Las Vegas and the band is expected to be present for the awards as well. This marks their second Grammy nomination. Moreover, there is going to be a ‘Live Play’ area outside the stadium and this is the same venue where the Grammys will take place.

The South Korean band performed in front of a live audience after two years in December 2021 at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles. The band held four sold-out shows in the US last year. BTS’ staunch fans from around the world had flown in to watch the septet perform live at Los Angeles. According to Billboard, the K-pop band grossed $33.3 million (Rs 2,48,61,94,650) with 214,000 tickets sold, which happens to be the most made by a run of shows at a single venue since 2012.

On the first day of their LA concert, BTS leader RM had given an emotional speech to his fans and said, “Thank you for this historical night. I really thought that I am going to miss this moment in my forties, sixties. You guys are the proof of our existence, our leave. You guys are our proof! We are now truly bulletproof.”

RM's full, emotional ending ment (speech). I don't think I've seen him cry in quite that way before. #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA D4 https://t.co/qQB6n0Ath9 pic.twitter.com/MaIWc11Kf8— Vicki Hsu Tsui (@victorioustsui) December 3, 2021

Registration to purchase tickets for the new dates in Las Vegas will begin through Saturday at 5 pm PT (6.30 AM Sunday IST).

Soon after their LA concert last year, the septet took their official vacation to rejuvenate and spend the holiday season with their family and friends. The septet also made Instagram debut with their individual accounts.

This year BTS has been nominated for a Grammy award in the Best Pop duo/Group category for their single Butter. In 2021, the band won their first Grammy nomination with the single Dynamite.

