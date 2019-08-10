BTS Army Celebrates 1000 Days of Kim Taehyung's Phrase of Love 'I Purple You'

Fans of BTS known as BTS Army flooded social media with the message "I purple you" on Friday in recognition of the 1,000 days since a group member first said it to them. Back in 2016, Kim Taehyung, one of the singers of the seven member all-boys Korean pop band, told fans, "I purple you", before wrapping up their performance with the crowd being lit up in rays of purple light.

According to a story published in Newsweek, Taehyung, who goes with the stage name V, explained that the colour purple meant love, adding that it is the last colour of the rainbow and that purple means "I will trust and love you for a long time".

The audience roared in response to Taehyung's statement, as he continued, "I wish I could see you for a long time just like the meaning of purple." He further added, "We will always trust you and go up the stairs with you. You don't need to help us all the time. You can hold our hands and follow us now. We'll go up really high. I'll make it nice."

Since Taehyung coined the phrase, fans have used the color purple to express their love for BTS. Here's what fans wrote:

Why this really touches my heart... thank taebear for giving us a beautiful meaning of purple and thank you that I was part of this Purple WORLD...I PURPLE YOU TAEHYUNG Borahae my BTS ARMY...Borahae my bangtan boys #IPurpleYou1000#Taehyung #BTSV #V @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/dry5YtB03r — IBangtan Boys (@EiraMeneses) August 9, 2019

#IPurpleYou1000 #어제보다더내일보다덜_보라해_1000일Happy 1000 day for I purple you meaning and significance of your words to us who truly love and support you 방탄소년단 뷔 #방탄소년단뷔 #방탄소년단 #뷔 pic.twitter.com/W8nuvdbQiO — MyZaKi (@mYzAkI95) August 9, 2019

I never ever thought a meaning of color would take over a whole world, this shows how powerful tae's words can reach through out the world. His impact, his knowledge is no describable in words.Thank you so much#IPurpleYou1000#어제보다더내일보다덜_보라해_1000일 @BTS_tw pic.twitter.com/gq2HZFUiaB — ♡TαҽKσσƙ#WinterBear (@TaeKookCandies) August 9, 2019

BTS also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band formed in Seoul in 2013. Recently, the release of their sixth play album Map of the Soul: Persona in April marked their third No. 1 album on Billboard's 200 chart, making BTS the first Korean pop band to reach that level. Their last release Bring the Soul: The Movie, which released in 110 countries, marked the group's widest film release ever.

