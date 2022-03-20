BTS ARMY Finds Jimin's Twin in This Chinese Child Actor, Shocked by Their Resemblance

A child artist from China has taken the internet by storm. Wondering why? Well, Han Haolin, who is a 12-year-old Chinese actor, has an uncanny resemblance to BTS’ Jimin aka Park Ji-min. And now the BTS ARMY is convinced that they have discovered Chimchim’s doppelganger. Han is a very talented artist and now the 12-year-old has become a huge hit amongst the ARMYs. Not just this, but Han’s several clips are making the rounds of the internet.

Taking it to social media, ARMY has been sharing innumerable posts while drawing facial similarities between the two. One user wrote, “Jimin really has a doppelganger and he’s adorable.” Amazed at the similarity, another BTS fan tweeted, “How can two people have this much similarity!” A third Twitter user wrote, “I was also thinking that he looks like Jimin. I watched him acting in some Chinese dramas, young talented actor as well.” While posting the picture of the duo to show the similarity, a fourth user wrote, “He really looks like Jimin! They're like twin brothers!” Another person sarcastically wrote, “He looks like Jimin more than Jimin himself.”

This resemblance took the internet by surprise when a fan compared Han’s picture with the childhood picture of Jimin, and wrote, “W-wait a minute”, the fan ended his caption with a shock face emoticon.

I was thinking that also that he looks like Jimin. I watched him acting in some Chinese dramas, young talented actor as well.— Lury Wangsadikoesoem (@Uwie280371) March 16, 2022

He really look like jimin! thier like a twin brother!— @mhel marco (@melmedap) March 17, 2022

How can two people have this much similarity! pic.twitter.com/OAGEMgun3M— Tasnia Ahmed (@Tasnia019) March 17, 2022

For those who don't know, the 12-year-old, who debuted in the entertainment industry at the age of four, began his career with the commercials, and at the age of six, he started his acting career. The talented child artist has already appeared in several Chinese dramas like The Glory of Tang Dynasty, The Legend of Chong Er, Heavenly Sword and Dragon Slaying Sabre, and Everybody in the House.

