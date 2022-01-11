BTS ARMY Furious as Bids on Kim Taehyung's Rs 11K Mute Boston Bags Go Up to Rs 9.5 Lakhs on eBay

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung recently launched a Mute Boston Bag as part of the artist-made collection merchandise by BTS. The bag was introduced last week and went on sale on January 11. Priced at $168 (Rs 12,422 approx) in the U.S. and $153.28 (Rs 11,334 approx) elsewhere, the bag was sold out within minutes. While the out-of-stock tag came as no surprise to fans, ARMYs were in shock when they saw a piece of Taehyung’s bag being sold on eBay at a jaw-dropping price tag.

An individual from the US began the bidding of the bag at $225 (approx). The bag received close to 80 bids. At the time of reporting, the price stood at a whopping $12,900 (Rs 9,53,832 approx). The bidding left ARMY furious, with many reporting the bid. The sale was taken down but a few fans noticed that the price had surpassed $13,000.

Several ARMYs on Twitter called the bidding ‘sick’ and reminded fellow fans that buying BTS’ curated products on eBay is not supporting the members. “Tae’s mute Boston bag is up for bidding both on eBay and Facebook. THIS IS SICK," a fan tweeted. “Please do not buy Boston v bag from eBay or anyone who re-sells that bag with a hefty price. You don’t support Taehyung that way," another fan wrote.

“Whoever resell V mute Boston bag on eBay you’re GREEDY," a third wrote. “If you come across any resales of the BTS merch on eBay - REPORT THEM! Per their policy, eBay won’t let you sell items that you don’t actually have in your possession Unless you’re a licensed retailer," a BTS fan urged.

HYBE needs to crack down on resellers. 😤 People are buying on Weverse just to jack up the price on eBay or mercari! There are Mute bags already listed for $1k+! This is seriously messed up!— tay⁷🌙 bangtan interior design enthusiast.₁₈₆ ☃︎ (@myjoonmymoon) January 11, 2022

Ik how much y’all want the MUTE boston bag but however desperate you are, DO NOT BUY FROM EBAY re-sellers.— kath⁷ 🇵🇭 (@PRMSJIMIN) January 11, 2022

While the bid is no longer visible on the site, fans spotted another bid in the making. At the time of reporting, the bid on Taehyung’s Mute Boston Bag stood at $2,000 (Rs 1,47,812).

Besides the bag, BTS singer V also launched a brooch set. The brooches have also been sold out on the Weverse Shop.

