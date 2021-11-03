BTS ARMY Gets Emotional as Jimin's Name Appears on 'Eternals' Credit: 'So Proud of You'

The South Korean boy band BTS has taken the world by storm with their successful tracks and music videos, as well as international achievements. From Grammy nominations to American Music Award wins, BTS is one of the biggest global acts in the contemporary time. Recently, the fans of the K-pop group, known as ARMY, expressed their delight at a new achievement by the group. BTS member Jimin was credited as producer and composer of the track ‘Friends’ which was featured in the Marvel film Eternals.

Fans took to Twitter to share videos of the end-credits and expressed their happiness for Jimin. The singer has got a “Written by" credit, whereas BTS got a “Performed by" credits. Ecstatic fans wrote sweet messages for the idol. A fan wrote, “Congratulations. It’s amazing Jimin. He produced, wrote and composed ‘Friends’ and today his song in the movie Eternals! Happy to see his name in the credits of ‘Friends’." While another user commented, “LOOK JIMIN’S NAME ON THE ENDING CREDITS OF THE ETERNALS. I’M SO PROUD OF YOU JIMIN (sic)."

LOOK JIMIN'S NAME ON THE ENDING CREDITS OF THE ETERNALSI'M SO PROUD OF YOU JIMIN #FriendsEternalsOSTOUTSTANDING PRODUCER JIMINCONGRATULATIONS JIMIN TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/40RlWUaH7X — ⁷ (@_BTSFOREVER1) November 3, 2021

Take a look at more reactions by BTS fan below:

PROD JIMIN DID THAT IM SO PROUD HE DESERVE IT CONGRATULATIONS JIMINCONGRATULATIONS JIMIN TAEHYUNGOUTSTANDING PRODUCER JIMINCOMPOSER JIMINSONGWRITER JIMINPRODUCER JIMIN#FriendsEternalsOST#ParkJimin #BTSJIMIN pic.twitter.com/21CtqzYr58 — ᵕᴗᵕ (@parkjiminfiles) November 3, 2021

Producer Jimin in the Marvel’s Eternals ending credits is wonderful. He has come so far. Proud of you! Congratulations Jimin & Taehyung we love your friendship & happy you gifted us this song. #BTS #FriendsEternalsOST @BTS_twt #이터널스에_친구가_오에스티로 pic.twitter.com/UNEoUdd3Yh— FrannLovesBTS ⁷ (@Frances39411513) November 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Eternals is the new superhero from Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan among others. It is slated to release in India on November 5.

On the other hand, BTS is currently gearing up for a series of concerts in Los Angeles in the months of November and December. The concerts are titled Permission to Dance on Stage. An online concert was streamed for fans worldwide on October 24. BTS is a seven-member band consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.