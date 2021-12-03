CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

BTS: ARMY Sings Happy Birthday Jin at SoFi Stadium, Band Announces Next Concert in March 2022 in Seoul

BTS: ARMY sang Happy Birthday for Jin on last day of Permission to Dance concert in LA.

The fourth and last day of BTS' Permission to Dance on Stage concert saw their fans celebrate Jin's birthday in advance by wishing him and singing for him.

Entertainment Bureau

South Korean band BTS finally met their fans after two years and the last day of their Permission to Dance on Stage concert had a lot of surprises and adorable moments in store. For starters, ARMY, the group’s fanbase, had planned an advance birthday surprise for Jin. The Epiphany singer’s birthday is on December 4. ARMY filled the SoFi stadium with heart-shaped placards with ‘happy birthday Jin’ written on them. This made him visibly emotional and he later thanked his fans and expressed his love for them. They also sang for Jin’s birthday.

For the encore stage, Jin has been doing something cute with his appearance every day. On the last day, he had his BT21 character RJ stuck on his head and asked fans again if he looked cute. On the second day, he had appeared as the doll from Squid Game.

RELATED NEWS

On the last day, they also welcomed Coldplay as guest performers in their concert. Months back, the two bands had collaborated for the song My Universe, and they sang the same together on the last day of the PTD concert.

However, there was another huge surprise in store. The K-pop group announced that their next concert will be in Seoul, next year in March. Taking to their official Twitter account, they wrote in Korean, “See you in Seoul, MARCH 2022".

The septet is also dropping a carol-remix version of their hit track Butter. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion made her appearance on stage on the second day along with BTS as they danced to their hit single Butter.

BTS performed their first offline concert since the pandemic at SoFi Stadium in LA on November 27, 28, December 1 and 2. It was an emotional occasion for the fans and BTS who saw each other in physical form for the first time in two years.

first published:December 03, 2021, 15:03 IST