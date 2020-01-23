BTS ARMY Speculates the K-pop Band is All Set to Perform at Grammys 2020

South-Korean pop band BTS' fandom, also known as BTS ARMY, was convinced that popular K-pop band would not perform at the Grammys this year. However, a newly surfaced development has led them to have second thoughts.

According to a report in Elite Daily, BTS fans found themselves raising eyebrows when they learned that BTS jetted to Los Angeles on January 18. This is because, co-incidentally, the venue for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards happens to be Los Angeles. Now, the band's ARMY is curious to relate the trip to LA eight days prior to the Grammys, which is scheduled for January 26.

Fueling the speculations further, BTS, who is fairly inactive on social media, has posted some pictures on Instagram this week, featuring them being busy with rehearsals.

Interestingly, a day before jetting off to LA, BTS dropped an announcement on their official Twitter handle, stating their latest track Black Swan will debut on The Late Late Show With James Corden on January 28.

As soon as the announcement came through, BTS followers started flooding the comments section with their reaction. While some fans were excited with the debut performance news, others felt that the news might reduce chances of BTS’ Grammys performance.

Earlier this month, BTS announced that their studio album Map of the Soul: 7, comprising of two singles, will release on February 21. From the upcoming album, they released a single Black Swan on January 17, featuring an art film performed by MN Dance Company from Slovenia.

Amid all the speculations, BTS fans are keeping their fingers crossed, hoping that the pop giants might soon drop a surprise announcement of their performance as the Grammys.

Last year, BTS appeared at the Grammys to present the Best R&B Award.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.